President, PM ‘socked,’ ‘saddened’ by death of David Sassoli

Greek President Katerina Sakellaropoulou and Premier Kyriakos Mitsotakis expressed their sadness at the death of David Sassoli, the president of the European Union’s parliament, which was announced Tuesday.

President Katerina Sakellaropoulou said Sassoli was “a dedicated European who has offered a lot both to his country and to the European Union. He will be greatly missed.”

Mitsotakis said: “I am shocked and saddened by the sudden death of the EP President David Sassoli. His vision of Europe as a beacon of peace and democracy in the world will shine on as a lasting legacy. We mourn this remarkable Italian and proud European.”

Sassoli, a socialist, had been hospitalized ince Dec. 26 due to abnormal functioning of his immune system, by spokesperson Roberto Cuillo said in a statement released the day before Sassoli’s death. He was 65 years old.