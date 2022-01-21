NEWS

Two cases of Omicron sub-variant BA.2 detected in Greece

[Thanassis Stavrakis/AP]

Greek health authorities have identified two cases of the Omicron sub-variant BA.2 in the past week in travellers arriving at Athens’ international airport. 

The National Organization for Public Health (EODY) is expected to elaborate on the cases at the daily briefing on the pandemic on Friday afternoon.

Three subvariants of Omicron have been identified by scientists: BA.1, BA.2 and BA.3, with the first being the dominant in most of Omicron-cases around the world. The subvariant BA.2 has already been identified in several countries and carries additional mutations from those possessed by Omicron.

It is not yet clear whether BA.2 is more dangerous than BA.1.

