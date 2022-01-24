NEWS

Coronavirus: 19,075 new cases, 111 deaths, 655 intubations

coronavirus-19075-new-cases-111-deaths-655-intubations
[AP Photo]

Greek health authorities announced 19,075 new coronavirus cases and 111 deaths during their daily briefing on Monday. The report by the National Organization for Public Health (EODY) also stated that 655 people are currently intubated in Greece’s Intensive Care Units.

Among intubated patients, 520 (79.39%) are unvaccinated or only partially vaccinated and 135 (20.61%) are fully vaccinated.

The total number of coronavirus cases in Greece since the start of the pandemic rose to 1,812,384, with the total number of deaths over the same period reached 22,748.

Coronavirus
READ MORE
[InTime News]
NEWS

Vaccination centers to close amid snowstorm

[AP]
NEWS

Report deciphers makeup and threat of anti-vaxxers

A medic is seen on the night shift at a coronavirus hospital in Athens, in a file photo. A recent study estimates the cost of treating a Covid patient in intensive care at more than €2,000 a day, and in a regular ward at €450 a day. [SOOC]
NEWS

Pressure on health system hits surgeries

[InTime News]
CORONAVIRUS BULLETIN

Greece registers 73 deaths from Covid-19; 1,759 so far in January

[InTime News]
CORONAVIRUS

Pandemic unrelenting as deaths climb

[InTime News]
NEWS

Defense minister in precautionary quarantine after meeting with Israeli counterpart