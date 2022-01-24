Coronavirus: 19,075 new cases, 111 deaths, 655 intubations

Greek health authorities announced 19,075 new coronavirus cases and 111 deaths during their daily briefing on Monday. The report by the National Organization for Public Health (EODY) also stated that 655 people are currently intubated in Greece’s Intensive Care Units.

Among intubated patients, 520 (79.39%) are unvaccinated or only partially vaccinated and 135 (20.61%) are fully vaccinated.

The total number of coronavirus cases in Greece since the start of the pandemic rose to 1,812,384, with the total number of deaths over the same period reached 22,748.