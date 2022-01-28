MPs begin debate on censure motion against gov’t

MPs began a three-day debate on Friday evening on a censure motion brought by main opposition SYRIZA against the government over its handling of the snowstorm earlier in the week.

The debate, expected to conclude around 8 p.m. on Sunday, will be followed by a roll-call vote.

The censure motion was tabled on Thursday by SYRIZA leader Alexis Tsipras, who said that a series of crises like the pandemic, price hikes, and snowstorm management “prove that Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis and his government are ineffective and dangerous for the country.”

Some 220 MPs are expected to speak on the motion, which is unlikely to pass as ruling New Democracy holds a comfortable majority of 157 seats in the 300-member parliament. The motion would require an absolute majority to pass.

If the motion fails, another one cannot be tabled for six months under parliamentary rules. [AMNA, AP]