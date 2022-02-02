bomb-hoax-in-thessaloniki

Police were placed on alert Tuesday and stores were evacuated as the central area of Aristotelous Square in the northern port city of Thessaloniki was cordoned off by law enforcement officers after a bomb threat was called in.

According to reports, a local website received an anonymous phone call saying that a bomb would be detonated shortly before 4 p.m. at the junction of Komninon and Mitropoleos streets, just a block away from Aristotelous Square.

A bomb disposal team as well as a specially trained dog arrived in the area but no bomb or explosive device was found, with authorities declaring that the call was a hoax.