Blinken: US committed to deepening cooperation with Cyprus

US Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken met with Cyprus Foreign Minister Ioannis Kasoulides Tuesday in Washington, DC.

Blinken congratulated Kasoulides on his return to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and reiterated Washington’s commitment to deepening cooperation with the Republic of Cyprus, including through the 3+1 mechanism with Greece and Israel, a statement from State Department spokesman Ned Price said.

Talks focused on a range of bilateral and regional issues, including the significance of coordinating actions in support of Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity.

The two also underscored the importance of increasing scientific collaboration on issues such as climate change and emerging technology through the upcoming signing of a bilateral Science and Technology Agreement.

“The Secretary expressed continued US support to Cypriot-led, UN-facilitated efforts to reunify the island as a bizonal, bicommunal federation with political equality to benefit all Cypriots,” the statement said.

In a tweet, Kasoulides said his working visit to the US had started with an “excellent” meeting with Blinken.