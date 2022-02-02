NEWS DIPLOMACY

Blinken: US committed to deepening cooperation with Cyprus

blinken-us-committed-to-deepening-cooperation-with-cyprus
[AP]

US Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken met with Cyprus Foreign Minister Ioannis Kasoulides Tuesday in Washington, DC.  

Blinken congratulated Kasoulides on his return to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and reiterated Washington’s commitment to deepening cooperation with the Republic of Cyprus, including through the 3+1 mechanism with Greece and Israel, a statement from State Department spokesman Ned Price said.

Talks focused on a range of bilateral and regional issues, including the significance of coordinating actions in support of Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity.  

The two also underscored the importance of increasing scientific collaboration on issues such as climate change and emerging technology through the upcoming signing of a bilateral Science and Technology Agreement.

“The Secretary expressed continued US support to Cypriot-led, UN-facilitated efforts to reunify the island as a bizonal, bicommunal federation with political equality to benefit all Cypriots,” the statement said.

In a tweet, Kasoulides said his working visit to the US had started with an “excellent” meeting with Blinken.

US Cyprus Diplomacy
READ MORE
state-department-affirms-commitment-to-31-mechanism
NEWS

State Department affirms commitment to 3+1 mechanism

[AP]
NEWS

US skeptical over EastMed pipeline plan

[AP]
NEWS

Biden’s Ankara pick says no two-state solution in Cyprus

menendez-says-us-must-assume-assertive-role-toward-turkey
NEWS

Menendez says US must assume ‘assertive role’ toward Turkey

Secretary of State Antony Blinken testifies before the House Committee on Foreign Affairs on the administration foreign policy priorities on Capitol Hill on Wednesday, March 10, in Washington. [Ting Shen/Pool via AP]
NEWS

Blinken: US has called out Turkey for actions against Greece

[AP]
NEWS

Greek Cypriots fear Trojan horse in ghost town