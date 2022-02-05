NEWS

Erdogan: Turkey and Israel can work together on natural gas

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan addresses members of his ruling AK Party during a meeting at the Parliament in Ankara, Jan. 12, 2022 [Murat Cetinmuhurdar/Presidential Press Office/Handout via Reuters]

Turkey and Israel can work together to carry Israeli natural gas to Europe and the two countries will discuss energy cooperation during talks next month, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan was quoted as saying Friday.

The two countries expelled their ambassadors in 2018 after a bitter falling-out. Turkey has been working to repair its strained ties with regional powers as part of a charm offensive launched in 2020.

“We can use Israeli natural gas in our country, and beyond using it, we can also engage in a joint effort on its passage to Europe,” Erdogan told reporters on a return flight from Ukraine. [Reuters]

