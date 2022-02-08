inquiry-into-hania-jailbreak

The Hellenic Police has launched an internal investigation into five officers regarding the escape of five detainees early Monday morning from the police detention center in Hania on the island of Crete. Reports said the prisoners escaped undisturbed and with ease.

According to Cretapost.gr, the five detainees are Albanian and Pakistani nationals who arrived on Crete on Saturday and were being held at Hania Police Station awaiting their transfer to the town’s prison.

All five are said to be convicted felons, with one of them reportedly sentenced to three life sentences for three murders. Two have been convicted of robberies and the others drug trafficking.