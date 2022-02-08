NEWS

Inquiry into Hania jailbreak

inquiry-into-hania-jailbreak
File photo.

The Hellenic Police has launched an internal investigation into five officers regarding the escape of five detainees early Monday morning from the police detention center in Hania on the island of Crete. Reports said the prisoners escaped undisturbed and with ease. 

According to Cretapost.gr, the five detainees are Albanian and Pakistani nationals who arrived on Crete on Saturday and were being held at Hania Police Station awaiting their transfer to the town’s prison.

All five are said to be convicted felons, with one of them reportedly sentenced to three life sentences for three murders. Two have been convicted of robberies and the others drug trafficking. 

Crime
READ MORE
[INTIME - File Photo]
NEWS

Crete police nab 3 of 5 escapees from holding cells

The logo of Swiss bank Credit Suisse is seen at a branch office in Zurich, Switzerland, Nov. 3, 2021 [Reuters/Arnd Wiegmann]
NEWS

Credit Suisse faces money laundering charges in Bulgarian cocaine traffickers trial

[InTime News]
NEWS

Suspect in Thessaloniki murder remanded in custody after hearing

[AP]
NEWS

Greece steps up measures to fight hooliganism after killing of soccer fan

[InTime News]
NEWS

Police compile ‘black list’ of hooligans

[INTIME]
NEWS

8 arrested for football fan murder