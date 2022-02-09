NEWS

Turkish F-16s fly over islet in eastern Aegean

turkish-f-16s-fly-over-islet-in-eastern-aegean

A pair of Turkish F-16 fighter jets on Wednesday entered Athens’ Flight Information Region (FIR) without submitting a flight plan and flew over the islet of Panagia in the eastern Aegean, the Hellenic National Defense General Staff (GEETHA) said.

The jets entered Greek airspace a minute before 2 p.m. and flew at 10,000 feet.

The military aircraft were recognized and intercepted by Greek fighter planes in accordance with international rules of engagement, GEETHA said.

On Sunday, a Turkish drone flew over the islet of Kandelioussa, west of Nisyros and over Astakida, north of Kassos – all in the eastern Aegean. 

