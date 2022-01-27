NEWS

Government defense council replaces Fire Service chief

Greece’s Council for Foreign Affairs and Defense (KYSEA) replaced Lieutenant General Stefanos Kolokouris, the head of the Fire Service, following a session on Thursday.

Kolokouris had been appointed to the post on February 2020. Lieutenant General Alexios Rapanos will take over the job.

At the same time, it extended the terms of Lieutenant General Haralambos Lalousis, head of the Hellenic Army, and Vice Admiral Stylianos Petrakis, head of the Hellenic Navy, for one year.

KYSEA also decided to replace Lieutenant General Georgios Blioumis, chief of the Hellenic Air Force, with Lieutenant General Themistoklis Bourolias.

