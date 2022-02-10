NEWS

Poll: Greeks, French say reducing immigration should be ‘high’ priority

poll-greeks-french-say-reducing-immigration-should-be-high-priority

The Greeks (58%) and French (44%) are the most likely to say reducing immigration should be a high priory target for their nations, according to data from a YouGov-Cambridge Globalism Project published Tuesday.

They are closely followed by the Swedes (43%), Hungarians (42%), and Italians (42%).

At the same time, around a third of Britons (32%) think reducing immigration should be a high priority for the UK, while Poles (24%) and Canadians (23%) are the least likely to say their nations should make cutting immigration numbers a high focus target.

Greeks also ranked first (59%) among the nations surveyed who think combatting racism should be a “high priority.” They are followed by the Spanish (58%) and the British (55%).

Greeks (29%), Americans (22%) and Polish (20) are also the most likely westerners to think that building military influence overseas should be a “high” priority. Another 31% of Greeks said it should be a “medium” priority.

The YouGov-Cambridge Globalism Project, carried out between 4th August – 21st September 2021 wanted to show how people living in major western nations think their governments should prioritise certain goals.

The project is an extended, international survey, fielded annually produced by YouGov in collaboration with researchers from Cambridge University and the Tony Blair Institute for Global Change.

 

Poll Migration
READ MORE
A handout photo made available by the Turkish Foreign Minister press office shows, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu (R) and Finland's Foreign Minister Pekka Haavisto (L) pose for a photo during their meeting in Ankara, Turkey, on Tuesday. [EPA/Foreign Minister Press Office handout]
NEWS

Finnish FM defends Greece on Turkey visit

[InTime News]
NEWS

Protesters torch equipment at Lesvos migrant camp, 4 arrested

[InTime News]
NEWS

Protesters torch excavators where migrant camp planned

foreign-pupils-make-up-2-of-school-student-body
NEWS

Foreign pupils make up 2% of school student body

[Emrah Gurel/AP]
NEWS

Athens rejects Ankara’s ‘false’ refugee claims

greek-german-police-bust-migrant-smuggling-network
NEWS

Greek, German police bust migrant smuggling network