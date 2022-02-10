Poll: Greeks, French say reducing immigration should be ‘high’ priority

The Greeks (58%) and French (44%) are the most likely to say reducing immigration should be a high priory target for their nations, according to data from a YouGov-Cambridge Globalism Project published Tuesday.

They are closely followed by the Swedes (43%), Hungarians (42%), and Italians (42%).

At the same time, around a third of Britons (32%) think reducing immigration should be a high priority for the UK, while Poles (24%) and Canadians (23%) are the least likely to say their nations should make cutting immigration numbers a high focus target.

Greeks also ranked first (59%) among the nations surveyed who think combatting racism should be a “high priority.” They are followed by the Spanish (58%) and the British (55%).

Greeks (29%), Americans (22%) and Polish (20) are also the most likely westerners to think that building military influence overseas should be a “high” priority. Another 31% of Greeks said it should be a “medium” priority.

The YouGov-Cambridge Globalism Project, carried out between 4th August – 21st September 2021 wanted to show how people living in major western nations think their governments should prioritise certain goals.

The project is an extended, international survey, fielded annually produced by YouGov in collaboration with researchers from Cambridge University and the Tony Blair Institute for Global Change.