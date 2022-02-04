NEWS

Greek, German police bust migrant smuggling network

greek-german-police-bust-migrant-smuggling-network

A network of human traffickers who smuggled undocumented migrants from Greece into Germany using the so-called “lookalike” method has been broken up by police officials from the two countries in an operation overseen by the EU’s law enforcement agency, Europol.

The suspected head of the organization was arrested in an operation in Athens on February 1. During a house search, police seized a large number of ID documents, a laptop computer and four mobile phones.

Authorities say the network, mostly made up of Syrian nationals, used lookalike identity documents to smuggle migrants to Germany on flights from Athens and Thessaloniki. It is believed to have smuggled a total of 12 migrants, including seven minors, over 10 trips since 2020, charging 4,500-6,000 euros per person.

Police are looking for six more suspects, two of them based in Germany.

Crime Police Migration
READ MORE
[GRTimes.gr]
NEWS

Inquiry launched into racist gang beating

A cargo ship carries migrants during a rescue operation, as it sails off the island of Crete, Greece, October 29, 2021. [Hellenic Coast Guard/Handout via Reuters]
NEWS

Police smash ring smuggling migrants from Turkey to Italy in yachts

Iraqi suspects Alaa Qasim Rahima, second left and Omar Qasim Rahima, second right, conceal thier faces after their arrest by Italian Finance Police, at the Venice barrack, northern Italy, on Wednesday. [Luca Bruno/AP]
NEWS

Police in Italy, Albania, Greece arrest 29 for bringing people to EU on leisure boats

People are seen scrambled on the capsized catamaran as they wait to be rescued off the coast of Paros last Friday. The small boat was carrying at least 79 people: 16 drowned and 63 were rescued.
NEWS

Risky migrant crossings in yachts gain traction

[Reuters]
NEWS

North Macedonia: 4 charged for torturing fellow migrants

arrests-for-forged-travel-papers-made-at-crete-airport
NEWS

Arrests for forged travel papers made at Crete airport