Greece-Israel sign 2022 defense cooperation program 

The 2022 Defense Cooperation Program between Greece and Israel was signed on Tuesday, the Hellenic National Defense General Staff (HNDGS) announced.

On Greece’s side, the program was signed by HNDGS’s Director of International Relations Brigadier General Nikolaos Holevas, and from Israel by Colonel Gil Dolov, the Head of the International Cooperation Department of the General Staff of the country’s Armed Forces.

The program includes actions agreed in the context of the Greece-Cyprus-Israel Joint Action Plan 2022.

[AMNA]

