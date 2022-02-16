fm-responds-to-turkish-escalations-over-status-of-greek-islands

Greek Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias responded on Wednesday to recent statements made by Turkish officials, including President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, on the status of the Greek islands that have escalated tensions in the Aegean.

“I am saddened that Turkey has elected to maintain its stance. At a time when NATO must demonstrate its unity in defending the territorial integrity of Ukraine, Turkey has decided to threaten Greece and question its very presence and commitment to NATO and the UN Universal Declaration of Human Rights,” said Dendias from Oslo, where the minister met with Norwegian counterpart Anniken Huitfeldt to discuss bilateral relations and areas of common interest.

Earlier on Wednesday, Erdogan stated that Turkey is prepared to issue “a warning at the highest level” if Greece does not change its position with regards to the demilitarization of the Aegean islands.