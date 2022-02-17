pm-in-brussels-for-the-eu-african-union-summit

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis will be in Brussels on Thursday and Friday to attend the EU-African Union Summit that will seek to lay the foundations for a partnership between the EU and Africa, according to government sources.

The meeting will address the full range of challenges, from green transition and tackling the effects of climate change, to digital transformation and job creation, as well as migration and mobility.

It will be preceded by an informal meeting of European Council members to discuss the latest developments in Ukraine.

Mitsotakis will depart for Munich on Friday afternoon to attend the annual Munich Security Conference at a critical geopolitical juncture, according to government sources.

The Greek government’s aim is to open up and strengthen relations with sub-Saharan Africa, something that is already under way through “vaccine diplomacy”, according to the same government sources. Greece has donated 3 million doses of vaccines to Africa.

[AMNA]