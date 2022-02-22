‘Russia undermining international stability,’ says Greek PM

By unilaterally recognizing two breakaway regions in eastern Ukraine as independent entities, Russia is “undermining international stability,” Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said on Tuesday.

“Like with any revisionist initiative, it undermines international stability and progress,” he said in comments after a meeting with a delegation of Bulgarian ministers in Athens, a day after Russian President Vladimir Putin’s announced Moscow’s recognition of Donetsk and Luhansk.

“Greece respects the territorial integrity, the sovereignty and the independence of all nations as a fundamental matter of principle. So it roundly condemns any actions that go against these values and, as a member state of the European Union and NATO, is already in coordination with its partners so that there is a joint and essential reaction,” Mitsotakis said.

“Our country has an additional reason to worry and to keep and eye on developments: the protection and support of the diaspora Greeks in Ukraine and its large community in Mariupol, which has a presence of more than 2,000 years in the area,” the Greek premier added.