third-body-found-in-burned-out-ferry

The fire-stricken Euroferry Olympia is seen being towed to Astakos, in western Greece. [Intime News]

The body of a man was discovered by rescuers in the charred garage of the passenger ferry Euroferry Olympia on Thursday, raising the number of confirmed casualties from the fire to three, while eight more passengers are still unaccounted for. A total of 281 people have been evacuated.

Tugs towed the 183-meter the Italian-flagged ferry from off the island of Corfu to Astakos, in western Greece, on Wednesday.

On Sunday, members of the Fire Service’s Special Disaster Unit (EMAK) operating on the ferry found the body of a Greek man, while another body was found on Wednesday.

The Italian-flagged Euroferry Olympia was carrying at least 292 passengers and crew when it caught fire Friday three hours after it left the northwestern Greek port of Igoumenitsa for Brindisi in Italy.