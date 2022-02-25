Army saves isle’s sole house

A team from the Hellenic Army’s Engineers’ Corps (MOMKA) spent three days last week repairing the ramshackle home of the sole resident of Kinaros, a tiny island located between Amorgos and Kalymnos in the Aegean Sea, it was announced Thursday.

The house belongs to Irene Katsotourchi, a septuagenarian who is regarded as symbol of fortitude and a guardian of the island. Kyra Rinio, as she’s known more fondly, appealed to armed forces chief Konstantinos Floros for help to rebuild a leaking roof and mend other parts of her weather-beaten home.

She also made headlines last year after asking to be vaccinated against Covid-19.