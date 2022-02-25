NEWS KINAROS

Army saves isle’s sole house

army-saves-isles-sole-house

A team from the Hellenic Army’s Engineers’ Corps (MOMKA) spent three days last week repairing the ramshackle home of the sole resident of Kinaros, a tiny island located between Amorgos and Kalymnos in the Aegean Sea, it was announced Thursday.

The house belongs to Irene Katsotourchi, a septuagenarian who is regarded as symbol of fortitude and a guardian of the island. Kyra Rinio, as she’s known more fondly, appealed to armed forces chief Konstantinos Floros for help to rebuild a leaking roof and mend other parts of her weather-beaten home.

She also made headlines last year after asking to be vaccinated against Covid-19.

Community
READ MORE
A group of civilians are seen during basic combat training organized by the Special Forces Unit Azov of Ukraine's National Guard, at Mariupol in the Donetsk region of eastern Ukraine on Sunday. The city hosts a sizable ethnic Greek minority. [AP]
DIASPORA

‘We have been hearing the bombs go off for seven years’

Sakellaropoulou was welcomed by a military detachment that sang the national anthem, accompanied by the island’s four schoolchildren and the mayor. [Thodoros Manolopoulos]
SOCIETY

‘Here, the heart of Hellenism beats strongest’

A traditional fishing boat in the Missolonghi-Aetoliko lagoons. [Ministry of Culture]
SOCIETY

Preserving a centuries-old fishing heritage in Aitoloakarnania

police-nabs-extortionists-of-omonia
CRIME

Police nabs extortionists of Omonia

[@USAmbPyatt/Twitter]
NEWS

Pyatt welcomes Greece’s commitment to supporting Ukraine sovereignty

man-69-remanded-in-custody-accused-of-murdering-wife-79
NEWS

Man (69) remanded in custody accused of murdering wife (79)