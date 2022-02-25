NEWS

Man (69) remanded in custody accused of murdering wife (79)

man-69-remanded-in-custody-accused-of-murdering-wife-79

A 69-year-old Greek man accused of murdering his 79-year-old American wife after an argument in Ioannina has been taken to Korydallos prison in Piraeus.

The decision to remand him in pre-trial custody was taken unanimously by an investigator and a prosecutor, according to public broadcaster ERT.

While the accused reportedly admitted to the prosecutor that he had beaten his wife, he did not accept that she had died as a result of those beatings.

Police arrested the 69-year-old late on Sunday night in Ioannina in an apartment in the city center. [AMNA]

Crime
READ MORE
[InTime News]
NEWS

Probe ordered into offensive soccer banner

man-arrested-for-possession-of-explosives-detonators-in-western-greece
NEWS

Man arrested for possession of explosives, detonators in western Greece

[InTime News]
NEWS

Trial of pilot over wife’s murder scheduled for April 8

[Shutterstock]
NEWS

Taped extortion attempt ignites political storm

[AP]
NEWS

Turkey asks UAE to repatriate mob leader Peker

police-officers-injured-in-altercation-near-koropi
NEWS

Police officers injured in altercation near Koropi