Man (69) remanded in custody accused of murdering wife (79)

A 69-year-old Greek man accused of murdering his 79-year-old American wife after an argument in Ioannina has been taken to Korydallos prison in Piraeus.

The decision to remand him in pre-trial custody was taken unanimously by an investigator and a prosecutor, according to public broadcaster ERT.

While the accused reportedly admitted to the prosecutor that he had beaten his wife, he did not accept that she had died as a result of those beatings.

Police arrested the 69-year-old late on Sunday night in Ioannina in an apartment in the city center. [AMNA]