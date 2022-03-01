NEWS

Boat goes down off coast of Lesvos, seven people reported dead

boat-goes-down-off-coast-of-lesvos-seven-people-reported-dead

A boat believed to have been carrying asylum seekers from Turkey to Greece is believed to have gone down off the coast of Lesvos in the eastern Aegean, killing at least seven people, according to reports.

The suspected wreck was reported by residents of the island’s capital of Mytilini, who found seven bodies washed up on the beach of Epano Skala early on Tuesday morning, the Athens-Macedonian News Agency (AMNA) said.

The coast guard has launched an operation to locate the wreck and any possible survivors.

Migration Death
File photo.
[InTime News]
