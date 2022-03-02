NEWS

Akar: Greece exploiting Ukraine crisis to attack Turkey

Ankara remains committed to dialogue with Athens, Turkish Defense Minister Hulusi Akar has said, while accusing Greece of seeking to exploit the crisis in Ukraine in order to attack Turkey.

“Certain [Greek] politicians continue their anti-Turkish rhetoric, distorting in a deliberate and aggressive manner incidents and events… escalating tensions,” Akar said after a cabinet meeting late Tuesday. 

“They even use developments in Ukraine in order to attack Turkey,” he added.

Nevertheless, Akar said Turkey expects a Greek delegation for the fourth round of talks on confidence-building measures.

