Mitsotakis: Invasion a blow to Turkish revisionism

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis stressed Thursday that after the Russian invasion of Ukraine “there is no audience” to listen to Turkish revisionism, while saying he is open to a possible meeting with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

In an interview with Alpha TV Thursday, Mitsotakis said that the channels of communication with Turkey should always be open, especially now with the ongoing war, as the two countries form the southeastern tip of NATO.

He noted, however, that demilitarization issues raised by Turkey in the past no longer have a place in public debate.

He nonetheless conceded that after recent events, Russia may indeed be more friendly toward Turkey. He insisted, however, that this does not bother him, as everyone else will be on the side of Greece, which once again chose “the right side of history.”

Regarding Greece’s decision to send defense equipment to Ukraine, Mitsotakis reiterated that the decision was “morally correct” and was in Greece’s national interest.