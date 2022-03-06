new-attempt-at-evacuation-from-mariupol

The city council of Ukraine’s Mariupol said an evacuation of some of its 400,000 residents trapped by encircling Russian forces would start at 12:00 p.m. local time on Sunday under a temporary ceasefire that will last till 9:00 p.m.

The council said a “humanitarian corridor” will be created towards the city of Zaporizhzhia, 3 hours away by car.

A similar plan had to be abandoned on Saturday after the ceasefire was not fully observed, with both sides trading blame.

Mariupol Mayor Vadym Boichenko said the city is without power, heat, water or mobile networks, and some buses that were going to be used to evacuate civilians have been destroyed in the shelling.

[Reuters/Kathimerini/CNN]