Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis will meet with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in Istanbul on Sunday, March 13.

The two leaders will have lunch at the Turkish president’s residence.

Mitsotakis will be in Istanbul to celebrate the Feast of Orthodoxy at the Ecumenical Patriarchate in Fanari.

The visit comes amid concerns about the regional consequences of the Russian invasion of Ukraine.