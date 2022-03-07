AKP spokesperson talks of ‘big dossier’ of issues with Greece

Ahead of Sunday’s meeting between Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, the spokesperson of Turkish ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP) Omer Celik said on Monday that there is an extended dossier of issues with Greece. Celik listed some of these issues between the countries including the delineation of the continental shelf, Turkish claims about the militarization of Greek islands, the Blue Homeland doctrine, and Cyprus, repeating Turkish calls for a two-state solution.

“There are many issues that we cannot agree on with Greece. Lately we have seen Greece turning problems that can be solved between ourselves to issues between Turkey and the European Union. Greece must understand that we are her neighbors, we live together. We can solve our own issues. Turkey’s consideration of the Blue Homeland cannot be doubted nor questioned,” said Celik, adding that “Greece must approach the issue with respect to Turkey’s sovereignty. An approach that is a far cry from doubting the rights of the Blue Homeland.”

“There are mechanisms that work, but there are clearly issues we disagree on. We do not have to hide this from anyone. By extent, this meeting will address all these issues extensively,” said Celik on the upcoming meeting between Mitsotakis and Erdogan.