Varoufakis’ MeRA25 party loses MP

An MP from Yanis Varoufakis’ MeRA25 party announced on Tuesday she was leaving its parliamentary group, accusing the party of changing from being “inclusive and pluralist” one to a “closed club of the elite.”

In a letter to the parliamentary speaker, Angeliki Adamopoulou said she would continue to sit in parliament as an MP.

Her decision brings to two the number of MPs MeRA25 has lost since the 2019 election.

Responding to her decision, Varourakis tweeted that he wished Adamopoulou “every success in her new party, now that elections are in the air. On women’s day, we are on the streets for woman, not positions.”

Last week, Razem, the Polish electoral wing of DiEM25, the pan-European political movement that also includes MeRA25, unanimously voted to pull out of alliance, as well as its Progressive International, over its stance on the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

“In the absence of an unequivocal declaration recognising Ukraine’s sovereignty and an absolute condemnation of Russian imperialism by the Progressive International and the Democracy in Europe 2025 Movement, Lewica Razem ends its cooperation with these organizations,” a Razem statement said.