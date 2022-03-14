NEWS

Archbishop Ieronymos sends letter to Patriarch Kirill urging end of hostilities

[AMNA]

Archbishop Ieronymos of Athens sent a letter to Patriarch Kirill of Moscow on Monday urging him to intervene and help bring an end to the ongoing Russian invasion of Ukraine.

“The Church of Greece strongly feels a responsibility to protest in defense of the victims of war,” said Ieronymos in his letter stressing that the Church “mourns all those killed, and those being tested and persecuted by evil, bigotry, and barbarity.”

“Resist the military plans of the worldly leaders,” said the Archbishop, and called on Kirill to act and condemn the invasion, stating that such an act could have a catalytic and decisive role in bringing an end to the war.

