Mitsotakis tests positive for Covid-19

Kyriakos Mitsotakis has tested positive for coronavirus and is self-isolating in his home.

“In the daily rapid test that I did today in the office, I tested positive for Covid-19. Consequently I will be se self-isolating in my home and work from there,” the prime minister announced on Instagram.

“Triple vaccination provides the best possible protection against serious disease. I’m sure everything will go well and I will be back in the office very soon,” he said.

Coronavirus
[InTime News]
