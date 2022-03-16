Greek Mariupol consul general ‘still on the road’ after evacuation, sources say

Greek Consul General Manolis Androulakis is well in his health but is “still on the road” as an operation to evacuate consular and Organisation for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) staff that remained in Russian-besieged Mariupol continued, Greek diplomatic sources said on Wednesday.

The source, which is in contact with the consul general, said the convoy is making slow progress due to the conditions in Ukraine.

The operation for the evacuation of Androulakis, local OSCE staff and their family members began on Tuesday, in close coordination with the OSCE, and they are travelling westward.

[AMNA]