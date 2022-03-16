NEWS

Greek Mariupol consul general ‘still on the road’ after evacuation, sources say

greek-mariupol-consul-general-still-on-the-road-after-evacuation-sources-say
[AP]

Greek Consul General Manolis Androulakis is well in his health but is “still on the road” as an operation to evacuate consular and Organisation for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) staff that remained in Russian-besieged Mariupol continued, Greek diplomatic sources said on Wednesday.

The source, which is in contact with the consul general, said the convoy is making slow progress due to the conditions in Ukraine.

The operation for the evacuation of Androulakis, local OSCE staff and their family members began on Tuesday, in close coordination with the OSCE, and they are travelling westward.

[AMNA]

 

Ukraine Diplomacy War
READ MORE
[Reuters]
MARIUPOL EVACUATION

Greek consul general in escape convoy

russian-foreign-ministry-spokeswoman-decries-greek-stance
NEWS

Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman decries Greek stance

Thousands of people gather during a protest against Russia's invasion of Ukraine, in Athens, Tuesday. [AP]
NEWS

UN General Assembly set to censure Russia over Ukraine invasion

[InTime News]
NEWS

Foreign Ministry lodges demarche with Russian ambassador

[Francois Lenoir/Reuters]
NEWS

EU divided on cutting off Russia from SWIFT

[AP]
NEWS

Turkish foreign minister to visit Russia, Ukraine for peace talks, Erdogan says