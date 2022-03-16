Panagiotopoulos, Akar discuss reducing tensions in the region

Greek Defence Minister Nikos Panagiotopoulos and Turkish counterpart Hulusi Akar discussed the importance of reducing tensions in the Eastern Mediterranean on the sidelines of the extraordinary NATO Defence Ministers meeting in Brussels on Wednesday, the ministry said.

The two officials also discussed establishing a climate of security, based on the rule of international law and the principles of good neighbour relations, accoridng to the Defense Ministry.

In this context, it was agreed to meet in the future for talks on Confidence Building Measures (CBMs).