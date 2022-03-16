PΜ announces 1.1 bln euros worth of new measures in price hike address

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis announced new measures to support Greeks during widespread price hikes in a televised address on Wednesday. Specifically, the prime minister announced that 1,1 billion euros will be used to relieve 3,200,000 lower-income Greeks and households.

“The measures will address all manifestations of price increases. Supporting the income of lower-income workers and pensioners with an emergency subsidy,” said Mitsotakis, explaining that the government will be “supporting families with children, who face increased expenditures. Generously subsidizing energy bills. But also, partially absorbing increases in fuel prices, by covering 180 liters of petrol for vehicles. There will also be special provisions for farmers and small businesses, who have been particularly hit by increased energy prices.”

The prime minister stated that the ministers of Finance, Energy, and Agriculture, will each announce a three-month emergency spending program to further support the Greek economy.

In his address, the prime minister also stressed that he has broached the issue with the European Commission which is now considering regulations to counter speculation on energy prices.

Finally, Mitsotakis also stated once again that the Single Property Tax (ENFIA) will be reduced and that the Greek national minimum wage is set to increase.