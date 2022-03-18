Armed Forces chief: Athens not sending anti-aircraft systems to Ukraine

Dismissing the prospect of providing anti-aircraft systems to Ukraine, Chief of the Hellenic National Defense General Staff (GEETHA) Konstantinos Floros insisted on Thursday there is “no possibility” of Greece supplying weapons “that would weaken its defense.”

His remarks confirmed Kathimerini’s revelation that Athens refused a request by Ukraine for TOR-M1 and OSA-AK short-range anti-aircraft systems of Russian and East German origin to strengthen the defense of Kyiv and other cities.

Although these systems would need to be upgraded to remain operational, “they still serve some of the country’s air defense needs,” sources explained.

The same sources revealed Athens has not yet received a request to send any of its Russian-made S-300 anti-aircraft missile systems to Ukraine. In early March, Greece sent Kalashnikovs and rocket launchers to Ukraine, along with humanitarian aid.