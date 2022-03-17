NEWS

Greece will not send Soviet-era missile systems to Ukraine

greece-will-not-send-soviet-era-missile-systems-to-ukraine

Greece has rejected an informal request by Ukraine to send its Soviet-era TOR-Μ1 and Osa-AK missile systems as the country believes they could still be needed by its Armed Forces, according to sources who spoke to Kathimerini.

Although these systems, owned by the Greek Army and Air Force, would need to be upgraded to remain operational (TOR-M1 were bought in 2001 and OSA-AK in 1992), an expense that in the current circumstances is prohibitive, “they still serve some of the country’s air defense needs,” the sources explained.

The same sources revealed that Athens has not yet received a request to send any of its Russian-made S-300 anti-aircraft missile systems to Ukraine, which are stored in Crete.

in early March, Greece sent Kalashnikovs and launchers to Ukraine, along with humanitarian aid.

