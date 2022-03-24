hellenic-presidency-donates-humanitarian-aid-to-ukrainian-consul-general-in-athens

Responding to the appeals of the Ukrainian Embassy in Athens, the Presidency of the Hellenic Republic delivered a significant quantity of humanitarian aid to the Ukrainian Consul General in Athens Hanna Tischenko on Thursday.

They include over 900 boxes of evaporated milk, 9,600 baby diapers, 200 fleece blankets, and 50 heavy duty sleeping bags.

Additionally, a few days ago, the Presidency had contributed over 4,000 daily portions of food for refugees on the Polish-Ukrainian border.