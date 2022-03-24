Mitsotakis: Mariupol also a cause of sorrow for Greece

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis stressed Greece’s support for Ukraine’s sovereignty, territorial integrity, and right to self-defense during the NATO summit on Thursday. The prime minister also discussed the tremendous loss of life and focused on the besieged port city of Mariupol, stating that the conditions there are a cause for sorrow in Greece. He pointed out that the city was home to many Greek nationals and Ukrainians of Greek descent, with some having already been killed during the Russian invasion.

According to government sources available to Kathimerini, Mitsotakis also discussed Greek efforts to support Ukraine, particularly the dispatch of arms and humanitarian aid, implementation of all sanctions, and the welcoming of over 13,000 Ukrainian refugees.

However, according to the same sources, the prime minister stressed that for the sanctions to have an effect, they must be uniformly applied by all members of the NATO alliance (the only NATO member-state not imposing sanctions on Russia is Turkey).