NEWS

Mitsotakis: Mariupol also a cause of sorrow for Greece

mitsotakis-mariupol-also-a-cause-of-sorrow-for-greece
[InTime News]

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis stressed Greece’s support for Ukraine’s sovereignty, territorial integrity, and right to self-defense during the NATO summit on Thursday. The prime minister also discussed the tremendous loss of life and focused on the besieged port city of Mariupol, stating that the conditions there are a cause for sorrow in Greece. He pointed out that the city was home to many Greek nationals and Ukrainians of Greek descent, with some having already been killed during the Russian invasion.

According to government sources available to Kathimerini, Mitsotakis also discussed Greek efforts to support Ukraine, particularly the dispatch of arms and humanitarian aid, implementation of all sanctions, and the welcoming of over 13,000 Ukrainian refugees.

However, according to the same sources, the prime minister stressed that for the sanctions to have an effect, they must be uniformly applied by all members of the NATO alliance (the only NATO member-state not imposing sanctions on Russia is Turkey).

Ukraine Diplomacy
READ MORE
[Dimitris Papamitsos / Greek Prime Minister's Office]
NEWS

Mitsotakis: NATO unified on backing Ukraine

This satellite image provided by Maxar Technologies shows burning buildings at Livoberezhnyi district in Mariupol, Ukraine Tuesday. [AP]
NEWS

Diplomacy in motion for humanitarian mission

Ukraine's Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba speaks to journalists during a news conference in Antalya, Turkey, on March 10, 2022. [AP]
NEWS

Ukrainian, Greek FMs agree on tighter sanctions against Russia

zelenskyy-thanks-dendias-for-offering-to-accompany-humanitarian-aid
NEWS

Zelenskyy thanks Dendias for offering to accompany humanitarian aid 

[InTime News]
NEWS

Russian embassy says bank accounts of citizens frozen

[Greek Foreign Ministry]
NEWS

Dendias will lead mission to Mariupol