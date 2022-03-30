NEWS

Iniochos, Orion military exercises under way 

Two major multinational military exercises, Iniochos 22 and Orion 22, which will last until the first week of April, began on Monday in Greece, attracting international interest as they both include the “execution of realistic and very demanding scenarios,” and have a large number of participating countries.

Indicatively, the participation of the French and American aircraft carriers Charles de Gaulle and Harry S Truman with their escort ships demonstrates the scope and importance of the exercises. According to Greek defense authorities, the exercises, especially Iniochos 22, are “among the most important exercises both in Europe and in the wider Eastern Mediterranean region.”

Iniochos 22 is being conducted in the greater area of ​​the Athens Flight Information Region, involving a total of 1,900 staff and, in addition to the aircraft carriers, 130 aircraft and helicopters of all types from 20 countries, as well as 10 naval surface units.

In addition to France and the United States, participants include Israel, Italy, Slovenia, Bulgaria, the Republic of Cyprus, Austria and Canada, with observers from Egypt, Albania, North Macedonia, the UK, India, Kuwait, Croatia, Morocco and Saudi Arabia.

Orion 22 is scheduled to end on April 8 and, as announced, “aims to examine projects of special operations.” According to the Hellenic National Defense General Staff (GEETHA), it will include “missions of increased difficult, as well as joint training in complex operational objectives, such as penetration of an enemy area.”

