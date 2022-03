Two Turkish fighter jets flew over the eastern Aegean islets of Farmakonisi, Arkii and Lipsi, the Hellenic National Defense General Staff (GEETHA) said Wednesday.

The flights of the two F-16 jets were recorded at 8.35 a.m. over Farmakonisi, a minute later over Lipsi and at 8.37 over Arkii, at a height of 27,000 feet.

The same pair later flew over Panagia and Oinousses at 8.52 a.m.