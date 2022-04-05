NEWS

Investigating magistrate seeks telephone and internet records of child-killer accused

investigating-magistrate-seeks-telephone-and-internet-records-of-child-killer-accused
[InTime News]

The magistrate investigating the alleged murder of a nine-year-old girl in hospital by her mother requested on Tuesday access to the telephone and internet records of the accused.

The move comes a day after the woman was placed in pre-trial custody, under enhanced protection measures to prevent her from being attacked by other inmates.

One of the questions investigators hope that the communications activity of the accused may explain is how she came into possession of ketamine.

Traces of the anesthetic drug were found in tissue samples of her 9-year-old daughter, who died in January following a lengthy stay in hospital.

Crime
