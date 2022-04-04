four-arrested-for-possession-of-10-kilos-of-cocaine-and-two-firearms

Four men were arrested by police officers on several narcotic and weapon charges according to information released on Monday. Specifically, the four men, aged 36, 45, 46, and 48, were found in possession of approximately 10 kilos of cocaine, two firearms, and 1 kilo of cannabis.

According to information shared by the Hellenic Police, most of the narcotics were found in a taxi being driven by two of the men. Police investigations conducted in the suspects’ homes yielded the remaining quantities of narcotics and the firearms.

All men were led to the prosecutor for a hearing.