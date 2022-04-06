greece-declares-12-russian-diplomatic-staff-unwelcome

Greece on Wednesday declared 12 Russian officials personae non gratae, joining other European states that have taken similar steps in recent days as accusations of atrocities committed by Russian forces against civilians in Ukraine pushed diplomacy to its limits.

The Foreign Ministry said the decision was made in line with the Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations of 1961 and the Vienna Convention on Consular Relations of 1963.

It added that the Russian ambassador had been notified of the decision.

During an address to the the European Parliament on Wednesday, European Council president Charles Michel expressed his “outrage at crimes against humanity, against innocent civilians in Bucha and in many other cities.”