NEWS

Greece declares 12 Russian diplomatic staff unwelcome

greece-declares-12-russian-diplomatic-staff-unwelcome

Greece on Wednesday declared 12 Russian officials personae non gratae, joining other European states that have taken similar steps in recent days as accusations of atrocities committed by Russian forces against civilians in Ukraine pushed diplomacy to its limits.

The Foreign Ministry said the decision was made in line with the Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations of 1961 and the Vienna Convention on Consular Relations of 1963.

It added that the Russian ambassador had been notified of the decision.

During an address to the the European Parliament on Wednesday, European Council president Charles Michel expressed his “outrage at crimes against humanity, against innocent civilians in Bucha and in many other cities.”

Diplomacy Russia
READ MORE
greece-condemns-killing-of-unarmed-civilians-in-ukraine
NEWS

Greece condemns killing of unarmed civilians in Ukraine

[Geert Vanden Wijngaert/AP]
NEWS

PM ‘appalled’ at crimes against Ukrainian civilians

[Ukraine Embassy Facebook account]
NEWS

Ukrainian Embassy decries planned Athens motorcade ‘against Russophobia and racism’

mariupol-humanitarian-mission-called-off-following-putin-reaction
NEWS

Mariupol humanitarian mission called off following Putin reaction

eu-seeks-end-to-golden-passport-schemes-halt-to-sales-of-visas-to-russians
NEWS

EU seeks end to golden passport schemes, halt to sales of visas to Russians

A man rides his bike past flames and smoke rising from a fire following a Russian attack in Kharkiv, Ukraine, on March 25. [AP]
NEWS

Ukrainian, Russian negotiators to begin peace talks on Monday, Turkish official says