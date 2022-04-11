greek-humanitarian-shipment-reaches-odessa

A shipment of humanitarian aid from Greece, which includes food, hygiene items and medicines, reached the Ukrainian city of Odessa, the Foreign Minister in Athens announced on Monday.

The shipment, which was provided by the Foreign Ministry with the assistance of the Region of Attica, the Greek Red Cross, Doctors of the World, the Sklavenitis supermarket chain and the Boumbouras Foundation, was received by Dimitris Dochtsis, Greek consul in the Black Sea port-city.

On Tuesday, a 50-ton shipment of humanitarian cargo will leave Athens for Odessa. The shipment includes tinned food, bottled water, antiseptic, sanitary equipment and three generators.