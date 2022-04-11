NEWS

Greek humanitarian shipment reaches Odessa

greek-humanitarian-shipment-reaches-odessa
[Reuters]

A shipment of humanitarian aid from Greece, which includes food, hygiene items and medicines, reached the Ukrainian city of Odessa, the Foreign Minister in Athens announced on Monday.

The shipment, which was provided by the Foreign Ministry with the assistance of the Region of Attica, the Greek Red Cross, Doctors of the World, the Sklavenitis supermarket chain and the Boumbouras Foundation, was received by Dimitris Dochtsis, Greek consul in the Black Sea port-city.

On Tuesday, a 50-ton shipment of humanitarian cargo will leave Athens for Odessa. The shipment includes tinned food, bottled water, antiseptic, sanitary equipment and three generators.

Ukraine
READ MORE
[Reuters]
NEWS

Dendias: Ukrainian crisis a challenge to EU’s core values

dendias-in-luxembourg-for-talks-on-eu-support-to-ukraine
NEWS

Dendias in Luxembourg for talks on EU support to Ukraine

[ZURAB KURTSIKIDZE/EPA]
NEWS

EU says resuming diplomatic presence in Kyiv

Shakhtar’s Junior Moraes celebrates after scoring his side’s opening goal during the Europa League round of 16 second leg soccer match between Shakhtar Donetsk and Roma at the Olimpiyskiy Stadium in Kyiv, Ukraine, on March 18, 2021. Veteran striker Junior Moraes has returned to Brazil to join Corinthians, but on April 5 he admitted his mind far from sport. The 34-year-old Moraes, who obtained Ukrainian citizenship three years ago, fears for his friends, colleagues and teammates amid Russia’s invasion of the European country [AP Photo/Efrem Lukatsky]
NEWS

Ukrainian side Shakhtar to kick off peace-themed tour against Olympiakos

Model of petrol pump is seen in front of Germany and Russia flag colors in this illustration taken March 25, 2022 [Reuters/Dado Ruvic]
NEWS

More money for weapons but no Russian oil embargo at next EU meeting, says diplomat

[Facebook]
NEWS

Police arrest two men for assault on pro-Russian motorcade