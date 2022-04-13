NEWS

Covid-19 deaths remain high while new cases ease



Greek health authorities announced 11,061 new cases of Covid-19 and 65 deaths during their daily briefing on Wednesday. The National Organization for Public Health (EODY) also stated that there are currently 345 intubated patients being treated in Intensive Care Units.

The new cases were identified from a total of 235,582 tests, a positivity rate of 4.70%.

Attica, Greece’s most populous region, reported more than a third of the new cases with 4,447, while the northern port city of Thessaloniki registered 1,162.

The total number of Covid-19 cases identified in Greece since the start of the pandemic rose to 3,206,949,, with a total of 28,344 deaths over the same period.

