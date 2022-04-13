NEWS

Coronavirus restrictions being loosened further after Easter break

Covid vaccination and recovery certificates will not be required from customers and patrons at any business in Greece starting on May 1, the country’s health minister told a press briefing on Wednesday.

Announcing the lifting of a series of public health safety measures, Thanos Plevris said that the requirement of one self-test a week is also being scrapped for pupils and educators at schools starting after the Easter break. At workplaces, meanwhile, unvaccinated staff will only be required to take one rapid test a week from the current two, a measure also starting on May 1. 

The most radical change, however, will come on June 1, when masks will no longer be required at indoor public spaces. It was not clear whether this will also apply to public transportation and supermarkets.

Last, but not least, the minister said that restrictions on occupancy rates at places like restaurants, shops and sports venues are also being lifted until August 31, when all the measures will be reviewed.  

[AP]
