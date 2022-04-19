NEWS

Officer injured, two detained in clashes outside Thessaloniki university

Two people were detained and an officer was lightly injured in the head during clashes with anarchists inside the campus of the Aristotle University of Thessaloniki (AUT) in the northern port city on Tuesday.

Student groups and anarchists have been trying since Monday to prevent the construction of a library in the Department of Biology, which was cleared of a squat that existed in the venue for 34 years. Police forces were deployed Monday to guard the construction.

The clashes occurred when the protesters moved towards the police, pelting stones and other objects, while officers responded with tear gas.

Protest
