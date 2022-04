The National Organization for Public Health (EODY) announced a drop in new Covid-19 infections to 7,365 from 10,005 the previous day and a rise in the number of deaths to 64 from 46.

EODY said the number of intubated patients eased to 291 from 298 on Tuesday.

The total number of confirmed infections in Greece since the start of the pandemic stands at 3,259,613, while 28,765 have died.