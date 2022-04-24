Zelenskyy, Erdogan discuss Mariupol evacuations

Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on Sunday that he had talked with his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan on the eve of the Turkish president’s talks with Russia’s President Vladimir Putin.

Zelenskyy said he and Erdogan discussed the need for the immediate evacuation of civilians from the mostly Russian-occupied port city of Mariupol, including the surrounded but Ukrainian-held Azovstal factory, and the exchange of Ukrainian troops holed up at the plant.

[Reuters]