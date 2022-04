A 3.5-magnitude earthquake rattled the city of Kalamata in the southern Peloponnese on Wednesday.

The Geodynamic Institute in Athens said the earthquake occurred shortly before 9 a.m. local time, 9 kilometres southwest of Kalamata, at a depth of 16.8 kilometers.

There were no reports of serious damage or injuries.

Experts said the seismic activity was not associated with the Kythera temblor earlier on Wednesday.