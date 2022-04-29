Greece’s energy sufficiency fully guaranteed, Mitsotakis says

Greece’s energy adequacy is fully guaranteed and gas supplies will be made in such a way as not to violate the sanctions imposed by the European Union on Russia, said Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis at a meeting of his cabinet on Friday.

“We are already assisting our friend, neighbor Bulgaria,” he said.

Russia last week stopped the supply of gas to Bulgaria.

The PM stressed Greece “has quickly and very methodically transformed into an energy hub of the region, but at the same time a strategic gateway for energy resources to Southeast Europe as a whole.”

He added that a new national support program to deal with the consequences of the war and energy problems it has brought “will be announced very soon.”

“In view of European decisions, we are developing and launching, as we have done for several months, our own national actions. Supports the income of people is our top priority,” he said.

“The battle with the pan-European crisis is unequal and eventually a pan-European response will be needed,” he said, adding that “at the national level we are building our own embankments.”