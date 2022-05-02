Cyprus Embassy in Kiev to gradually re-open
The Embassy of the Republic of Cyprus in the Ukrainian capital of Kiev will slowly reopen on Tuesday according to an announcement released by the Cypriot Foreign Ministry on Monday. However, the statement stressed that its travel advice from February 15 advising Cypriot citizens to not travel to Ukraine is still in effect.
The announcement added that all Cypriot citizens who are permanent residents in Ukraine or are temporarily there are asked to leave the country.