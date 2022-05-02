NEWS

Cyprus Embassy in Kiev to gradually re-open

Cyprus Embassy in Kiev to gradually re-open
[Pixabay]

The Embassy of the Republic of Cyprus in the Ukrainian capital of Kiev will slowly reopen on Tuesday according to an announcement released by the Cypriot Foreign Ministry on Monday. However, the statement stressed that its travel advice from February 15 advising Cypriot citizens to not travel to Ukraine is still in effect.

The announcement added that all Cypriot citizens who are permanent residents in Ukraine or are temporarily there are asked to leave the country.

Ukraine Cyprus
READ MORE
Vartholomaios: Ukraine’s suffering will ‘forever stain’ the perpetrators
NEWS

Vartholomaios: Ukraine’s suffering will ‘forever stain’ the perpetrators

Nuland: Russians must access the truth on Ukraine
NEWS

Nuland: Russians must access the truth on Ukraine

Nicosia divided on defense aid for Ukraine
NEWS

Nicosia divided on defense aid for Ukraine

Cyprus mulling US weapons proposal
NEWS

Cyprus mulling US weapons proposal

US asks Cyprus to transfer its Russian made weapons to Ukraine
NEWS

US asks Cyprus to transfer its Russian made weapons to Ukraine

Cyprus detains 2 for smuggling after 24 Syrians land in boat
NEWS

Cyprus detains 2 for smuggling after 24 Syrians land in boat