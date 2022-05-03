NEWS

Evia kitten kicker arrested

A man who posted a video of himself luring a kitten with fish at a beachside tavern in Aidipsos on the island of Evia only to kick it into the sea was arrested on Monday on charges of violating laws against animal cruelty.

The news was announced in a tweet by Civil Protection Minister Takis Theodorikakos, saying “a while ago, the Hellenic Police arrested a person who kicked and threw a kitten into the sea.”

“Violence against animals is unacceptable. The government has passed a strict law to protect animals from abuse which is now in force, but in any case this is a matter of humanity and culture,” he said, adding that the matter now is in the hands of Greek justice.

Before his arrest the 30-year-old posted a video admitting he made a mistake but denied the kitten was harmed in any way.

